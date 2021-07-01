Halliburton Announces The Redemption Of Senior Notes Due 2021

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report announced today that it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes"). The redemption date for the Notes is August 15, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding is $500 million. The redemption price for the Notes will consist of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes, if any, up to, but excluding, the redemption date. Halliburton plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the Notes.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

