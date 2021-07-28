Hallador Energy Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Call
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: HNRG) - Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.
The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under News and Events and available for a limited time.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657
Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call
Conference replay through August 17, 2021
Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10158706
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com.
Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504