Hallador Energy Company Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Investor Call
TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy Company today announced that the Company plans to release its 3rd quarter 2021 financial results on Form 10-Q after the markets close on Monday, November 8, 2021.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host an investor conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EST to discuss the 3 rd quarter 2021 financial results.
The call will be webcast live on our website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and available for a limited time.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
Domestic Callers Toll-free (888) 347-5317
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9657
Conference ID #: Hallador Energy Company HNRG call
Conference replay through Tuesday, November 16 , 2021
Domestic Callers Toll-free (877) 344-7529
Canadian Callers Toll-free (855) 669-9658
Replay Access Code: 10159876
Hallador is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. To learn more about Hallador, visit our website at www.halladorenergy.com .
Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504