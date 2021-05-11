Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich, Cyrus "Mr. International" Fees Return To The Broadcast Booth At XFC 44 & YoungGuns 2 On FOX Sports

DESTIN, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and Cyrus "Mr. International" Fees return to the Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTC: DKMR) broadcast booth for XFC 44 and YoungGuns 2 on May 28 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA, LIVE on FOX Deportes, FOX Sports 2 and XFCTV.com.

A true pioneer and trailblazer from the early days of mixed martial arts, Miletich — a proud Iowa product and former MMA world champion — brings a lifetime of combat sports and broadcasting experience to the booth.

Fees, another proud " Hawkeye State" product, has certainly earned his nickname ("Mr. International") after more than a decade of play-by-play commentary and ring announcing in 25 different countries, with his work seen on FOX Sports, ESPN and much more.

Blake Chadwick will once again serve as "The Voice of the XFC Hexagon.

XFC President Myron Molotky: "Simply put, we've assembled the best broadcast team in the business, and we expect perfect execution on May 28 at both XFC 44 and YoungGuns2 on FOX Sports."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "We're extremely proud of the team we've assembled at the XFC, and our world-class broadcast team is certainly no exception."

About XFCXtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

