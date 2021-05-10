Hall Of Fame Resort And Entertainment Company Announces Release Date For First Quarter 2021 Results

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021,...

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021, on Friday, May 14, 2021, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business and outlook for fiscal 2021. Speaking on the call will be Mike Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Krom, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.

