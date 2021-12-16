Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Closes On Financing For Constellation Center For Excellence

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson...

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"), today announced that it has closed on financing for the Constellation Center for Excellence, the mixed-office and retail component of the Destination.

ERIEBANK and PACE Equities, LLC completed the financing of the Constellation Center for Excellence. The financing consisted of senior construction debt provided by ERIEBANK and Property Assessed Clean Energy financing from PACE Equities, LLC.

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with ERIEBANK, who is familiar with our business and its potential through their financing of our DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Canton," stated Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. "Additionally, we are thrilled to work with PACE Equities, LLC, who adds another strategic dimension to this financial structuring. These credit facilities will afford us the financial flexibility to allow us to complete the construction of one of our marquee assets while continuing to build other valuable components of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls. We will continue to explore additional ways to finance our broader strategic priorities to further grow our business and shareholder value."

The Constellation Center for Excellence will be an approximately 75,000-square-foot, mixed-use facility that will include a variety of sports-centric research and programming, office space and retail pads. The types of tenants the Center will house include those that are dedicated to improving the game, player safety and the mind and body through research and technology. Constellation, an Exelon company and a leading competitive energy supplier, plans to utilize the Center to host regional energy conferences and other customer-focused events.

The credit facility was arranged by BGL Real Estate Advisors.

