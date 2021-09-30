Hall Management Group Adds BOX Pure Air Unit To Their Signature Event Space For Guest Protection And Peace Of Mind

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air continues its relationship with famed Charleston restaurateurs Hall Management Group, with the addition of an Air Box purification unit to their event space, Halls Signature Events, located at 5 Faber Street, Charleston. Halls wants to ensure that their guests know how much they value their safety and well-being and this extra step demonstrates just that.

BOX Pure Air and Halls have enjoyed a successful relationship for some time, so the decision to expand to their event space was a natural fit. Hayley Anders, Director of Marketing & Communications for Hall Management Group stated "Here at Halls, we put the guests first. Their comfort and safety are paramount. With BOX Pure Air, we are able to give our guests a sense of security knowing that they are benefiting from clean air while enjoying their favorite meal."

BOX Pure Air highly values their relationship with Halls. CEO Ryan Cowell says, "Halls is known for their hospitality and we are thrilled to further partner with them as they continue to make the safety and well-being of their guests a top priority by providing them with fresh air, free of contaminants."

Flu season may be approaching fast, but wedding season in Charleston is already in full swing. Even with mild temperatures over the next month or so, events will be moving indoors which creates concerns for many guests. Providing this extra layer of protection is just another selling point for event spaces, showing clients that they are prepared to go above and beyond to provide a worry-free, clean air experience.

Due to high demand, BOX Pure Air is expanding its services to include an air purifier rental program. This program will allow coordinators and venues to rent BOX Pure Air units for their special events, providing them with the ability to cater towards air quality conscious guests and improve the overall environment. "Our goal is to allow hosts the peace of mind of knowing that there are clean air solutions working to fight COVID-19, allergens, and other airborne pollutants at their event. You want your guests to be worry-free and focus on what truly matters, your special day." said Cowell.

BOX Pure Air looks forward to the continued relationship with Hall Management Group and partnering with them in creating their very own safe air zone for guests and staff.

For more information on renting or purchasing units contact BOX Pure Air at info@BOXPureAir.com .

About BOX Pure AirBOX Pure Air strives to provide businesses and consumers with a clean air environment, free of airborne pathogens. Our air purifiers utilize certifiedHEPA filters, developed by clean-room technologists, and are 100% hand-built by American craftsmen. Learn more at www.boxpureair.com

Contact Information info@boxpureair.com (843) 936-6649

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hall-management-group-adds-box-pure-air-unit-to-their-signature-event-space-for-guest-protection-and-peace-of-mind-301389383.html

SOURCE Box Pure Air