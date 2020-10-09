Haliburton International Foods Names Dan Glick Its New CEO

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haliburton International Foods announced today that founder Ian Schenkel has stepped down as CEO and that Dan Glick, a longtime management and financial advisor to the company, has been named its new CEO. Mr. Glick has decades of experience advising businesses in the food and consumer products industries.

Since his appointment yesterday, Mr. Glick has formed an ad hoc management committee comprised of leaders from across the company both to ensure continuity of operations and uninterrupted customer service. Mr. Glick looks forward to working closely alongside Haliburton's existing team to shepherd the company's continued growth.

About Haliburton International Foods:Established in 1992 with the goal of marrying culinary excellence, food science and cutting-edge technology, Haliburton is recognized by the nation's largest multi-unit restaurant operators as a trend forward, innovative custom food product manufacturer and development company.

About Dan Glick:With deep experience in finance, operations and organizational development in industries like manufacturing, food service, consumer products and banking, Dan Glick is an experienced executive and has spent a decades long career helping businesses become more efficient and profitable with a strong focus on developing executive and line staff talent in the process.

