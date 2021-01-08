Haley Guiliano Announces 2021 Partner And Counsel Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International intellectual property boutique Haley Guiliano has announced the promotion of three attorneys. These promotions recognize their legal and technical acumen, as well as their dedication to delivering results to clients in high-stakes patent and technology matters.

A member of the firm's Life Sciences practice group, Brian Gummow has been promoted to Partner in the firm's New York office. "Brian is an extremely talented lawyer with a diverse technical background from his Ph.D. research and post-doctoral studies," said Jim Haley, head Partner of HG's Life Sciences group. "He has been representing leading life science companies for over a decade in worldwide prosecution and strategy, litigation, and contested proceedings. We are excited to have Brian continue to assist our life science clients in building and defending their patent portfolios as a partner."

Kevin Hanson and Maxim Rapoport of HG's Engineering practice have been promoted to Counsel in the London and New York offices, respectively.

"Being based in the London office, I am particularly excited that Kevin has been promoted to Counsel," said Peter Hale, head Partner of HG's London office. "I've worked closely with him since he joined HG and he is the real deal. The one-firm international approach we are following is paying dividends. Kevin perfectly reflects that outlook, being a UK solicitor and European patent attorney, and admitted to the California bar. Kevin is overseeing our global trademark practice and transactional services as well as running his clients' commercially focused patent prosecution matters."

"Max has been a key team member since HG's founding and we're excited about his promotion to Counsel," said Managing Partner Joe Guiliano. "Max has a strong technical background and a demonstrated ability to quickly grasp complex technologies. He combines this with a deep understanding of patent law, which he has used to help clients obtain mission-critical worldwide patent protection."

About Brian Gummow -For more than 12 years, Brian has counselled clients in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, commercial flavouring, and consumer products industries on a variety of intellectual property issues, including patent portfolio development, patent prosecution, freedom-to-operate opinions, invalidity opinions, and patentability opinions. He works with clients to develop strategies for obtaining and managing robust and enforceable worldwide patent protection. Brian has also represented clients in a variety of contested proceedings, including patent interferences, post-grant challenges in the U.S. and around the world, and patent infringement litigations in district court and the ITC. He also helps clients evaluate the competitive patent landscape and develop strategies to operate their business in view of competitors' patents and works with venture capitalists on intellectual property issues in connection with venture financings, start-up creation, and royalty stream investments.

About Kevin Hanson -Kevin, a triple qualified UK solicitor, European patent attorney and California attorney, is based in the London office and directly supports clients in Europe and the United States. His patent expertise spans mechanical, electrical and software subject matter and he works with clients in the fitness, automotive, telecommunications, media, healthcare, food and gaming industries. As well as extensive experience in patent and trademark filing and prosecution, Kevin's other areas of expertise include litigation, freedom to operate and landscape analysis, strategic counselling and commercial contract negotiation.

About Maxim Rapoport -Maxim focuses his practice on strategic intellectual property portfolio management and targeted patent prosecution. His practice includes global strategy for acquisition of worldwide patent portfolios with an eye toward meeting long-term business goals. Maxim leverages his years of experience to provide pin-point accuracy in the patent practice and to maximize return on investment in patenting activities.

