Halal Food Market In The US To Grow Over $ 8 Billion During 2020-2024 | Increasing Retail Channel Sales To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is poised to grow by USD 8.17 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the halal food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
Here is an exclusive report talking about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior. Download Free Sample Report
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales through retail channels.
The halal food market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising Muslim population in the country as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The halal food market covers the following areas:
Halal Food Market SizingHalal Food Market ForecastHalal Food Market Analysis
Develop smart strategies for your business: Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report Now!
Companies Mentioned
- Al Safa Foods Ltd.
- American Foods Group LLC
- The American Halal Co. Inc.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Cargill Inc.
- Coleman Natural Foods LLC
- Crescent Foods
- Kronos Foods Corp.
- Midamar Corp.
- Nema Food Distribution Inc.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Halal Food Market - Global halal food market is segmented by product (halal meat, poultry, and seafood, halal bakery, confectionery, and cocoa, halal fruits, vegetables, and nuts, halal beverages, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Kosher Foods Market - Global kosher food market is segmented by product (kosher pareve, kosher meat, and kosher dairy), distribution channel (kosher pareve, kosher meat, and kosher dairy), and geography ( North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC).
Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Halal cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Al Safa Foods Ltd.
- American Foods Group LLC
- The American Halal Co. Inc.
- Barry Callebaut AG
- Cargill Inc.
- Coleman Natural Foods LLC
- Crescent Foods
- Kronos Foods Corp.
- Midamar Corp.
- Nema Food Distribution Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halal-food-market-in-the-us-to-grow-over--8-billion-during-2020-2024--increasing-retail-channel-sales-to-boost-growth--technavio-301246224.html
SOURCE Technavio