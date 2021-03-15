Halal Food Market In The US To Grow Over $ 8 Billion During 2020-2024 | Increasing Retail Channel Sales To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is poised to grow by USD 8.

The report on the halal food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales through retail channels.

The halal food market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising Muslim population in the country as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The halal food market covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market SizingHalal Food Market ForecastHalal Food Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Al Safa Foods Ltd.

American Foods Group LLC

The American Halal Co. Inc.

Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Inc.

Coleman Natural Foods LLC

Crescent Foods

Kronos Foods Corp.

Midamar Corp.

Nema Food Distribution Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include: Global Halal Food Market - Global halal food market is segmented by product (halal meat, poultry, and seafood, halal bakery, confectionery, and cocoa, halal fruits, vegetables, and nuts, halal beverages, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Kosher Foods Market - Global kosher food market is segmented by product (kosher pareve, kosher meat, and kosher dairy), distribution channel (kosher pareve, kosher meat, and kosher dairy), and geography ( North America, Europe, MEA, South America, and APAC).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Halal cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Halal beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other halal foods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

