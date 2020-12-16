Haivision Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Mirko Wicha, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company") (TSX: HAI), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Haivision is a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. The Company's connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. Haivision provides high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at https://www.haivision.com/

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

