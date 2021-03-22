HairClub® Expands San Diego Presence With State-of-the-Art Salon

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HairClub announces the opening of their newest Salon in downtown San Diego. The beautiful 6,100 square ft. storefront location provides the atmosphere of a premium salon with a menu of the fullest range of services available from HairClub. To mark this milestone expansion and first-of-its-kind facility for the company, HairClub will also invite local community heroes for free salon services.

The new San Diego facility will feature HairClub's renowned award-winning systems for hair Regrowth, Replacement, and Restoration. HairClub's team of trained experts provide women and men of all hair types with tailored solutions including signature programs like Xtrands+, Xtrands and RestorInk scalp micro-pigmentation. In addition to the full line of HairClub services, the center will also offer at-home styling and hair care products from brands including Matrix, Maxxam, Capillus and It's a 10. HairClub also houses one of the country's largest selection of wigs, halos and extension products that will be offered in the new location.

"The opening of our new "fuller service" San Diego center is the realization of over a year's worth of effort to assemble the nation's most comprehensive portfolio of products and services under one roof. No one can do more to help folks get hair they love than HairClub," said Mike Nassar, President & CEO of HairClub.

To celebrate the opening of the state-of-the-art center, HairClub invites San Diego-area school nurses to visit for complimentary salon services including haircuts and styling.

"HairClub always strives to give back to the communities we service and for this special opening we want to thank the school nurses in our community, who sacrifice so much, especially as we face the challenges of the pandemic in the last year," said Nassar. "HairClub is inviting all San Diego school nurses to come in for a free styling session to show our appreciation for their incredible work."

Complimentary services for San Diego-area school nurses are being offered on Monday, March 29, 2021 and Monday, April 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the new center located at 501 A STREET, SUITE 101, SAN DIEGO, CA 92101, accessible at street level. San Diego-area nurses can email hairclubappts@mbooth.com to schedule their complimentary haircut or styling session. For more information on supporting school nurses in the San Diego area, contact the San Diego Office of County Education, School Nursing Program Specialist, Corrine McCarthy at corinne.mccarthy@sdcoe.net.

