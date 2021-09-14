Hair Care Brand Arctic Fox Sells Majority Stake To LG Household & Health Care

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber ("Brutzkus Gubner") is pleased to announce that it has closed the $100,000,000.00 deal for LG Household & Health Care Ltd., a division of LG in Korea, to acquire a 56 percent stake in Boinca Inc., a U.S. manufacturer that owns the hair care brand Arctic Fox.

Arctic Fox is best known for vibrant, long-lasting, semi-permanent hair dyes that are vegan and cruelty-free. The brand launched in 2014, and is a bestseller on Amazon and other leading beauty retailers. Arctic Fox maintains a strong social media presence that has made it extremely popular among younger consumers.

"We are tremendously pleased to close this deal on behalf of our client Boinca," says Mark Brutzkus, Founding Partner at Brutzkus Gubner, who handled the deal along with corporate attorney Stuart Kim. "The Arctic Fox brand is the perfect choice for LG as it seeks to expand its presence in the luxury hair care market. We foresee this as being an excellent union between two beauty industry leaders," Brutzkus adds.

In addition to making lush color and natural hair care products, Arctic Fox donates a portion of profits to prevent animal cruelty. The AF team also visits rescue organizations in person to contribute supplies and give love to animals in rehabilitation.

About Brutzkus Gubner

Brutzkus Gubner Rozansky Seror Weber, with offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Denver, represents a diverse roster of clients in sophisticated transactions, high stakes business litigation, and corporate restructurings in the apparel and fashion, consumer products, finance, and media industries, among others. Brutzkus Gubner attorneys leverage business backgrounds and creative insight into the most sensible advice and counsel for clients.

