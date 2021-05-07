Haig Partners Serves As Exclusive Sell-side Advisor To The Brown Auto Group On The Sale Of Puente Hills Nissan And Buena Park Nissan To HGreg.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC , the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher-value auto dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Brown Auto Group ("Brown") in the sale of its Buena Park Nissan and Puente...

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC , the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher-value auto dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Brown Auto Group ("Brown") in the sale of its Buena Park Nissan and Puente Hills Nissan dealerships to HGreg.com. Brown also owns Puente Hills Ford which it is not selling.

Haig Partners has led the purchase or sale of 59 dealerships in California and this is their sixth transaction there.

Greg Brown said, "When we decided to sell our Nissan dealerships, we wanted to choose an advisor that would conduct a nationwide process to attract the best possible buyer while still preserving confidentiality. I'd like to thank Alan Haig and Mike Toth from Haig Partners who delivered more than I expected. They provided excellent advice and brought HGreg all the way from Florida and Canada. Plus, they assisted me to the very end of the transaction, even helping to put together the final numbers. Truly an impressive group."

John Hairabedian, President and CEO at HGreg.com, said, "We are excited to have the opportunity to acquire two of the leading Nissan dealerships in California. HGreg.com considers Nissan a strategic partner and we look forward to expanding our operations with them." HGreg.com sold over 75,000 new and used vehicles in 2020 making it one of the largest auto retailers in the US and Canada.

"It was our pleasure to advise the owners of Brown Auto Group on this transaction," said Alan Haig, President of Haig Partners. "And we congratulate HGreg.com on its expansion into Los Angeles, the largest car market in the US." The team at Haig Partners has led the purchase or sale of 59 dealerships in California and this is their sixth transaction there in recent years. So far in 2021, Haig Partners has closed eight dealership buy-sell transactions nationwide. "Market conditions for sellers remain excellent and we expect the pace of consolidation will stay strong for the rest of 2021," added Haig.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, heavy truck, and RV dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 275 dealership transactions for more than 500 dealerships totaling over $7.7 billion, more than any other team in the industry. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations and are co-authors of the NADA "A Dealer Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership." The latest Haig Report is available here.

Media Contact: Aimee Allen, aimee@haigpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haig-partners-serves-as-exclusive-sell-side-advisor-to-the-brown-auto-group-on-the-sale-of-puente-hills-nissan-and-buena-park-nissan-to-hgregcom-301286394.html

SOURCE Haig Partners LLC