Haig Partners Serves As Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor On Sale Of Second US Adventure RV Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to retail dealers in the U.S., served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to US Adventure RV on the sale of its Davenport, IA (Quad Cities), location to Campers Inn RV, the largest family-operated dealership group in the country. Haig Partners previously represented US Adventure RV in the sale of their Naperville, IL dealership to Campers Inn in March 2021.

"I have enjoyed working with John and Paul Dresselhaus on the sale of their second location in the Quad Cities, IA to Campers Inn. I am grateful for their continued trust in me and the team at Haig Partners to help them achieve their strategic goals of aligning their business with Campers Inn who has similar philosophies and beliefs," commented Kevin Nill, Partner with Haig Partners.

In a previous announcement John Dresselhaus, President, US Adventure RV shared, "Having started and built our respective businesses, US Adventure RV and Campers Inn RV are both built around similar philosophies of always maintaining the utmost in integrity standards. Both organizations have been built around maintaining the best products from the best manufacturers and delivering unmatched customer satisfaction and support before, during, and after every sale. We believe this fact will lead to a seamless transition. Together we have an exciting and very bright future."

"We are thrilled to bring the remaining US Adventure RV store into the Campers Inn family. As with the addition of the Naperville, IL location, we are excited to be able to expand our dealership locations in the Midwest," said Jeff Hirsch, President/CEO, Campers Inn RV.

John and Paul Dresselhaus will assist Campers Inn RV with the management and growth of both locations in the region.

Haig Partners LLC is a boutique investment banking firm and the leading buy-sell advisory firm to owners of higher value auto, RV and heavy truck dealerships. Since 1996, the principals at Haig Partners have completed more than 275+ dealership transactions totaling over $7.7 billion, more than any other team in the industry. They also publish the widely followed Haig Report that tracks trends in the auto industry and how they impact dealership valuations. The latest Haig Report is available here. Alan Haig is a frequent speaker at leading industry events. For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

