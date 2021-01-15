Hagerty Expands 'Garage Social' Premium Car Clubhouse And Storage Facility Network To Delray Beach, Florida

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty today announced Delray Beach, Florida, as the third location in its growing national network of exclusive, world-class clubhouses and storage facilities for modern and collector car owners and their cherished rides.

Like the first two Hagerty Garage + Social locations in Chicago, Illinois, and Bedford Hills, New York, the Delray Beach facility features climate-controlled storage for up to 400 vehicles, in addition to detailing and concierge services.

Hagerty Garage + Social will serve as a gathering place for the local collector car community, offering social, learning and experiential events, including driving tours, track days, lectures, seminars and more. The facility also provides a state-of-the-art mechanics shop and an on-staff technician for enthusiasts who want to work on their own vehicles.

All Hagerty Garage + Social locations are open seven days a week, including 24/7 access for members by appointment. A fourth location is set to open in Miami later this year, with additional clubhouses across the country to follow.

"Classic car owners are extremely passionate about their cars," said John Belniak, who operates Hagerty Garage + Social along with James Machinist. "They not only want them protected and cared for, they want to interact with other people who share their passion, and that's what Hagerty Garage + Social is all about. We are thrilled to be in South Florida."

The Delray Beach Hagerty Garage + Social facility - which is built to Category 5 tropical storm standards - is at 777 S. Congress Avenue. For more information on how to become a member, call 1-800-548-1589 or visit www.garageandsocial.com.

About Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media , MotorsportReg , Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

