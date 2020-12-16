Hagerty Donates $25,000 To SCORE In Support Of Small Businesses Nationwide

#HagertyDrivingGratitude campaign encourages social media followers to recognize and give thanks to their favorite small businesses during COVID

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of its nationwide #HagertyDrivingGratitude social media campaign, Hagerty today donated $25,000 to SCORE, a nonprofit powered by the nation's largest network of expert volunteer business mentors.

Throughout November, Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission to keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world, challenged Instagram users to post photos of their favorite small business along with the hashtag " #HagertyDrivingGratitude." For each hashtag, Hagerty donated $25 to SCORE.

Joining Hagerty in the effort were vintage car enthusiasts "Fast and Furious" star Sung Kang; professional race car driver Patrick Long; automotive enthusiasts Brendan Fallis and Luke and Melissa DiTella; and automotive TV personality Courtney Hansen.

#HagertyDrivingGratitude was the company's second initiative this year in support of small businesses struggling during the pandemic. Through its Restore the Roar program last spring, Hagerty awarded grants totaling $500,000 to 100 small automotive businesses affected by the COVID-19 economic downturn.

"Small businesses are the unsung heroes of our communities," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty, who kicked off #HagertyDrivingGratitude by visiting small automotive restoration shops in Traverse City, Michigan. "It was our honor to support them, their employees and their communities through these efforts."

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops, and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 29,681 new businesses and 67,706 non-owner jobs in 2019 alone.

"SCORE extends heartfelt thanks to Hagerty for their generous donation in support of small business owners during what has been, for many, the most challenging year of their lives," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "The pandemic has challenged business revenue, relationships and resources on unprecedented levels, but SCORE is here to help business owners turn obstacles into opportunities, using our free educational tools, expert mentorship and online resources."

A bout Hagerty

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand with a mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media , MotorsportReg , Hagerty Garage + Social, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA), the RPM Foundation and more. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

