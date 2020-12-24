HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Triterras (TRIT) Investors With Losses To Contact Its Attorneys, Securities Fraud Case Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) Securities Class Action:

The complaint centers on the accuracy of Triterras' and senior managements' statements concerning the company's dependence on- and the financial condition of- Rhodium Resources, a business controlled by Triterras CEO Srinivas Koneru.

More specifically, according to the complaint, Defendants made misleading statements about or concealed (1) the extent to which Triterras revenue growth depended on referrals from Rhodium, (2) Rhodium's dire financial condition, and (3) that as a result Rhodium was likely to refer fewer users to the company.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on Dec. 17, 2020 when Triterras announced Rhodium was seeking a moratorium to shield itself from creditors while planning to restructure debts and continue business as a going concern.

This news sent the price of Triterras shares crashing lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Triterras intentionally misled them about the financial condition of its admitted material related party, Rhodium, when and after the company went public," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

