HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Precigen, Inc. (PGEN), F/k/a Intrexon Corp. (XON) Investors With Losses To Contact Its Attorneys, SEC Finds Company Violated Securities Laws

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Precigen's claims about its conversion of relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using its methane bioconversion ("MCB") program.

The program was supposed to use low-cost natural gas as the feedstock for the conversion of methane into high value chemicals. The company intended to genetically engineer methanotrophs, organisms that consume and metabolize methane, the main component of natural gas, as their energy source to produce high value chemicals on a commercial scale through a fermentation process using natural gas as the feedstock - something that had never been done before.

On Apr. 21, 2016, Spotlight Research published a scathing report presenting the case that the company is a fraud and drawing parallels to Theranos.

On May 3, 2016, Motley Fool commented after reviewing Spotlight's 90 page report concluding, "I cannot point to a single in-house developed technical advantage that [the company] has over any of its competitors," and "[n]or can anyone in the engineered biology field because, simply put, one doesn't exist."

On May 11, 2020, Precigen disclosed the SEC served a subpoena on the company regarding its MCB program disclosures.

Finally, on Sept. 25, 2020, the SEC issued a cease and desist order against the company, finding that the company violated the federal securities laws. The SEC found the company was primarily using more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments while telling investors that the results were achieved using natural gas.

"We're focused on investors' losses and determining whether Precigen and senior executives intentionally promoted fake technology," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

