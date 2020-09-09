Haemonetics To Present At The 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 18 th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, Sept.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1362373&tp_key=8d479de3b1

Investor Contact: Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations(781) 356-9763 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

Media Contact: Carla Burigatto, VP- Global Communications(781) 348-7263 carla.burigatto@haemonetics.com

