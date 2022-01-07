Hadfield Group Launches TRNXN Company To Provide Modern Commerce Solutions To Businesses Nationwide

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadfield Group LLC today announces the launch of TRNXN (Transaction) Company to build upon its initial success of designing, implementing, and supporting custom payment solutions for local businesses.

Launched in 2019 as a restaurant focused point-of-sale specialist, the company has developed a process that uses its technology to connect every moving part of a business to its systems including payments, online ordering, digital gift cards, scheduling, payroll, contactless transactions and more.

"Our original intent was to serve businesses in our local communities in Southern California," says Paul Hadfield, founder. "However, after the response from our first hundred or so clients we quickly realized there is a real demand for the knowledge and experience we have in expertly crafting advanced payments solutions and backing them up with white-glove support. Our clients were growing and expanding while referring us to their peers who hoped to do the same. It forced us to think bigger."

In addition to their current financial technology tools, TRNXN Company has added services to help its clients drive revenue to their businesses with a new suite of website and marketing tools and track those sales with in-house support for bookkeeping and accounting services. The company plans to expand its client base partly through agent and reseller channels, providing their partners with the same level of service that they used to grow their own direct client base.

"Most payment providers offer their partners a platform to bring their business and varying levels of service, but not much more," says Hadfield. "The two things that differentiate industry players in the industry today are technology and knowledge; knowing what solutions a business needs to thrive and understanding what it takes to put those puzzle pieces together successfully. We're using our experience to educate and support independent sales offices and agents on our processes to win more business, land hard-to-get clients and build long-term, meaningful relationships and portfolios that are value-driven."

TRNXN Company currently operates in 9 states and is recruiting sales agents and dedicated support personnel nationwide.

