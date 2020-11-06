HackNotice Releases Risk Explorer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackNotice, provider of the world's first company-wide threat intelligence platform, HackNotice Teams, announced today their new analysis and visualization suite, Risk Explorer. Risk Explorer, a free suite available for all HackNotice users, gives everyone the ability to understand their cybersecurity risks in ways never before possible. Cybersecurity risk is often a complex topic, with interconnections and relationships that aren't readily apparent. With Risk Explorer, everyone is able to visualize, analyze, and filter their risk, understanding which events impact them the most, relationships between their digital identities and exposures, and see their exposed information in easy to understand ways.

In addition to individuals being able to explore their risk, HackNotice has also released a Risk Explorer for its company-wide threat intelligence platform, HackNotice Teams. Now, Teams customers can see interrelationships between risk events and employees, find which risk events have impacted the most employees, and see employees that have the same risk profile even if they are in different roles and departments. Further, Risk Explorer makes it easy to visualize risk company-wide, per department, and review the inherent risk that employees have in ways that any stakeholder can understand. With over 100 different ways to review, analyze, filter, and visualize the threats against your company, security teams can shine a powerful light on an often-overlooked part of the business: the effectiveness of security awareness and security habits in their company.

"With more work and life happening online these days, people's attack surfaces are naturally getting bigger and the consequences of a breach or account takeover are becoming more dire." Said HackNotice CEO, Steve Thomas. "Every day, hackers are breaking into commonly-used websites, stealing, and sharing massive quantities of credentials and identities with the goal of breaking into accounts, breaching data, and holding people for ransom. "Through HackNotice Risk Explorer, we're giving everyday users the ability to read risks like a security expert."

About HackNoticeHackNotice is a threat intelligence provider that helps consumers and businesses identify and protect against potential risks and respond to hacks through real-time alerts, around-the-clock monitoring, and actionable recovery recommendations. Indexing up to a quarter of a billion records each day, HackNotice provides users with the information and visibility they need to protect their digital identities. Founded in 2018, HackNotice is based in Austin, TX. For more information visit www.hacknotice.com.

