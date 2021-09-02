Hackensack Meridian Health To Host PatientX Summit 2021: Reimagining The Human Connection, September 22-24, 2021

Virtual summit will unite healthcare leaders from across the U.S. who are fostering human connections between providers, patients, families and advocates to elevate the patient experience

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare professionals from across the country are registering to attend Hackensack Meridian Health's PatientX Summit 2021: Reimagining the Human Connection. The three-day virtual conference will provide attendees with helpful tools and innovative ways to enhance human connections with patients and families in an ever-changing healthcare environment.

"The healthcare industry has faced unprecedented challenges throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. "The pandemic reminded us all how important empathy and human connection is to the patients and families we serve. The PatientX Summit gives leaders across the healthcare industry an incredible opportunity to come together to discuss how we can reimagine healthcare and enhance the patient experience."

Registration includes access to engaging, interactive sessions with colleagues, digital networking opportunities and live Q&A sessions with experts.

"Over the years, I have had so many experiences both inside and outside of the Hackensack Meridian Health network - from my parents, to my siblings, and my children," said Cathy Zavorskas, chair of Hackensack Meridian Health's Bayshore Medical Center Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC). "It is so important to include the voice of patients and family members into the process of improving the overall patient experience, as well as helping patients feel safe returning to the hospital and getting the care they need. I am so grateful that Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to understanding the voice of the patient, their thoughts and ideas through PFAC, and for letting us be a part of the solution. I am looking forward to the PatientX Summit."

This year's keynote speaker will be Chris Norton , a former college football player who, after suffering a spinal cord injury, was told by his doctors that he had a 3 percent chance to regain movement below his neck. Four years after his injury, Norton defied the odds and walked across the stage at his college graduation. Today, Norton is a motivational speaker who talks about the importance of perseverance and shaping yourself in the face of adversity.

"As chair of the Riverview Medical Center Patient Family Advisory Council, I feel like I am able to use my experience in a positive way and give back to my community," said Lynn Rumolo, chair of the Riverview Medical Center PFAC. "I serve as a voice for patients and families and make sure they aren't left behind. Hackensack Meridian Health is building a new facility in my neighborhood, and they are asking for my input as well as others throughout the process to make sure the facility will help meet the needs of patients and the community. The PatientX Summit is just another great example of how the network is always looking for ways to improve the patient experience."

There are several breakout sessions that will be held throughout the conference that explore important topics in healthcare, including:

Avonia Richardson-Miller , EdD, MA, BS, vice president, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Hackensack Meridian Health , will host a session on the importance of Diversity Equity & Inclusion in healthcare.

, will host a session on the importance of Diversity Equity & Inclusion in healthcare. Elizabeth A. Skene , director, Consumer Services in the Office of Human Experience, Hackensack Meridian Health will lead a session on "Emotional Harm: Building a Culture of Respect" that explains the relationship between deep, pervasive systemic or environmental issues and their impact on dignity and respect. She will discuss tools that can be used to analyze emotional harm and shared outcomes that prevent reoccurrence, improve the patient experience, reduce compassion fatigue and team member burnout.

Hackensack Meridian will lead a session on "Emotional Harm: Building a Culture of Respect" that explains the relationship between deep, pervasive systemic or environmental issues and their impact on dignity and respect. She will discuss tools that can be used to analyze emotional harm and shared outcomes that prevent reoccurrence, improve the patient experience, reduce compassion fatigue and team member burnout. "Reimagining the Patient Family Advisory Council: How Our Voice Makes an Impact" is a session that will feature John Reinhardt , Senior Sales Manager, Northern U.S. for Cummins Inc. (CMI-NYSE); Sharon Gordon , chair of Network Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC), Hackensack Meridian Health ; and Sonia Gonzalez , experience coordinator, Hackensack Meridian Health . The session will explain how PFAC supports an organization by utilizing the voice of the patient and the community.

is a session that will feature , Senior Sales Manager, Northern U.S. for Cummins Inc. (CMI-NYSE); , chair of Network Patient Family Advisory Council (PFAC), Hackensack Meridian ; and , experience coordinator, Hackensack Meridian . The session will explain how PFAC supports an organization by utilizing the voice of the patient and the community. Amy Frieman , M.D., chief wellness officer, Hackensack Meridian Health, will host a session on "Reimagining the Clinician Experience: Burnout, Resiliency and Recovery in a COVID World." She will discuss clinician burnout before, during and after the pandemic, and how practicing personal resiliency techniques and institutional interventions can help address burnout and improve the clinician experience.

