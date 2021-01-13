Hackboard Tackles The Widening Digital Divide With Powerful And Affordable Personal Computer Kits With 4G Or 5G Connectivity

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackboard™ today announced the Hackboard Personal Computer Kits, affordable, versatile kits for the recently introduced Hackboard 2, designed to tackle the growing challenge of the Digital Divide. Hackboard 2 is an affordable single-board computer about the size of a smartphone but with the power of a desktop computer and one of the lowest-priced Intel-powered and Windows-based single-board computers ever. The Hackboard Personal Computer Kits are ideal for work-from-home users, students who are remote learners and the classroom.

The kits include two initial configurations - the Hackboard 2 Starter Kit and Hackboard 2 Complete Kit. The Hackboard 2 Starter Kit, priced at $180, includes a Hackboard 2, featuring an Intel Celeron processor (up to 2.8GHz), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, gigabit Ethernet, dual- band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI 2.1 output, Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, a 1080p USB-2 video camera with microphone, a full-sized, wireless keyboard with integrated trackpad and an innovative, protective ABS plastic case.

Priced at $299, the Hackboard Complete Kit comes with the components of the Hackboard 2 Starter Kit, plus a portable 13.3" 1080p IPS high-definition display with integrated speakers, USB-C and HDMI inputs, a mini USB-B power supply and protective cover that doubles as a stand.

The Hackboard 2 allows users to create their ideal computing environment at an affordable price, while taking advantage of the benefits of industry standard technology. With the optional 4G or 5G modem, users can connect to the internet from almost anywhere. Users can plug the system into nearly any monitor with an HDMI input, including their TV. The system is designed to run a variety of popular operating systems, including Linux. The Hackboard 2 and Personal Computer Kits are available for order today at: https://www.crowdsupply.com/hackboard/hb2.

"The Hackboard 2 and Personal Computer Kits are designed to address the increasing worldwide challenge of the Digital Divide and the needs of education," said Mike Callow, Hackboard co-founder and CEO. "With students unable to attend school in person, as well as the work-from-home user, there is a growing need for affordable, powerful computers connecting users to the internet and each other. Our mission is to help solve this growing challenge."

Ideal for education, from the classroom to the remote learner With the significant increase in remote learning, students and schools need access to affordable, high-quality, versatile products with outstanding connectivity that integrate smoothly into the classroom. The Hackboard 2 runs Windows-based applications, Google Classroom and G-Suite through a web browser, and Python coding software, making it ideal for remote students as well as in-classroom learning. Custom kits and education discounts for schools are available.

