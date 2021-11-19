Habitat For Humanity's Corporate Partners Announce Gifting Opportunities That Support Affordable Housing

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitat for Humanity International and a host of its corporate partners are working together to help make affordable homeownership a reality for more families in the U.

All donations made to Habitat for Humanity International on #GivingTuesday, will be matched $1 for $1 up to $125,000.

"At Habitat, we know the transformative impact of a safe and decent place to call home. Thanks to our brand partners, consumers have a wide range of opportunities to take part in the movement and support our efforts to improve housing for families around the world," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and foundation relations at Habitat for Humanity.

Our corporate partners recently announced the following promotions:

At Home Stores: During 2021, At Home is selling Habitat-branded home décor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support its $350,000 commitment. At Home has been a Habitat supporter and Home is the Key campaign partner since 2017.

During 2021, At Home is selling Habitat-branded home décor items that give back to Habitat, while supplies last, to support its commitment. At Home has been a Habitat supporter and Home is the Key campaign partner since 2017. Four Hands: A safe and stable home matters more now than ever. That's why Four Hands is partnering with Habitat to empower families through shelter. From Nov. 30, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022 , Four Hands will donate a minimum of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

A safe and stable home matters more now than ever. That's why Four Hands is partnering with Habitat to empower families through shelter. From through , Four Hands will donate a minimum of to Habitat for Humanity. Giving Good™ Cards : Through Dec. 31, 2021 , 3 percent of the load-value of these multi-brand gift cards will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity. Cards can be purchased on GiftCards.com or at various U.S. retailers. Giving Good Gift Cards are curated by Blackhawk Network and issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

Through , 3 percent of the load-value of these multi-brand gift cards will directly benefit Habitat for Humanity. Cards can be purchased on GiftCards.com or at various U.S. retailers. Glu Mobile Inc.: Makers of the mobile interior design game, Design Home, has pledged $100,000 to support Habitat's programs. As part of this pledge, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 31, 2021 , Glu Mobile Inc. will match donations made by its players up to $50,000 and will run special in-game design challenges between Nov. 23 - 25 to allow design fans to interact with Habitat's mission digitally. Glu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc.

Makers of the mobile interior design game, Design Home, has pledged to support Habitat's programs. As part of this pledge, , Glu Mobile Inc. will match donations made by its players up to and will run special in-game design challenges between - 25 to allow design fans to interact with Habitat's mission digitally. Glu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc. HOBO: Through Dec. 31, 2021 , HOBO Bags will donate 100% of the purchase price ($98) from every signature Leather Tree Set purchased along with a full priced handbag, while supplies last. HOBO recently pledged a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity International.

Through , HOBO Bags will donate 100% of the purchase price from every signature Leather Tree Set purchased along with a full priced handbag, while supplies last. HOBO recently pledged a $100,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity International. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar: A partner since 2019, Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a gingerbread house decorating kit as a part of their Houses for the Holidays campaign from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31, 2021 . Lazy Dog has committed a minimum contribution of $100,000 to Habitat.

A partner since 2019, Lazy Dog Restaurants invites guests to purchase a gingerbread house decorating kit as a part of their Houses for the Holidays campaign from . Lazy Dog has committed a minimum contribution of to Habitat. Lowe's: In celebration of its 100th birthday, longtime Habitat partner Lowe's is challenging individuals to double the impact of its $3.6 million annual gift. Donate to Habitat for Humanity from Nov. 9, 2021 through Jan. 10, 2022 to see how far this gift can go!

In celebration of its 100th birthday, longtime Habitat partner Lowe's is challenging individuals to double the impact of its annual gift. Donate to Habitat for Humanity from through to see how far this gift can go! Rejuvenation, a Williams-Sonoma Inc. company: Lighting, hardware, and home goods retailer, Rejuvenation, is committed to donating $100,000 to Habitat by Dec. 31, 2022 from sales of their best-selling Carson Lighting Collection and shopper donations. In addition, as a part of Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s $1 million pledge to philanthropic partners on #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match donations from online checkout and in-store from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 , up to $10,000 .

Lighting, hardware, and home goods retailer, Rejuvenation, is committed to donating to Habitat by from sales of their best-selling Carson Lighting Collection and shopper donations. In addition, as a part of Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s pledge to philanthropic partners on #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match donations from online checkout and in-store from , up to . Value City Furniture: From Nov. 30, 2021 - Oct. 31, 2022 , Designer Looks at Value City Furniture is committed to raising a minimum of $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. On #GivingTuesday, all money raised will support Habitat's global mission.

From - , Designer Looks at Value City Furniture is committed to raising a minimum of for Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. On #GivingTuesday, all money raised will support Habitat's global mission. Wayfair:A global destination for the home, Wayfair, has supported Habitat for Humanity's mission through a checkout donation program since 2012. For every Habitat co-branded e-gift card purchased, Wayfair will donate 5% of the value of the card to Habitat for Humanity through June 30, 2022 .

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

