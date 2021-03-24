HAAS Alert Builds Out Connected Vehicle Business Unit

CHICAGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HAAS Alert, an automotive safety technology startup, announced it has hired Jeff Niermann as Vice President of Connected Vehicle Sales to lead its business development activities with automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and emerging autonomous and electric mobility companies. Jeff brings decades of experience in sales and business development with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 & 2 suppliers. In his new role, Jeff will work to bring HAAS Alert's V2X digital alerting platform Safety Cloud® to connected vehicles, building on the nearly 1 billion driver alerts it has processed to date through its existing navigation partners.

HAAS Alert co-founder and CEO Cory Hohs says Safety Cloud quickly gained traction within the automotive and mobility landscape as the trusted source for roadway safety alerts through its digital alerting technology. "In the last six months, we've seen a surge in demand from automotive OEMs for integrating Safety Cloud's real-time digital alerts into connected vehicle infotainment and ADAS systems. Driver safety and vehicle technology are two of the most important factors that consumers consider when purchasing a new vehicle. Safety Cloud addresses both by leveraging connected vehicle technology to increase driver safety."

Founded in 2015, HAAS Alert first prioritized growing the volume of roadway assets activated on Safety Cloud that lead to hazardous situations for other drivers. Almost 300 public safety departments, state & municipal DOTs, towing operators, and construction companies are connected to Safety Cloud today, generating 1.4 million minutes of roadway hazard time during February 2021 alone. Safety Cloud also comes standard on multiple fleet manufacturers and is compatible with the leading vehicle telematics and wireless communication systems (e.g., Geotab, Verizon Connect, Cradlepoint).

Given its strong momentum with fleets, HAAS Alert's hiring of an automotive industry veteran to accelerate Safety Cloud adoption by automotive OEMs is well-timed. Roger Lanctot, a Director in Strategy Analytics' Global Automotive Practice and automotive safety expert, believes cloud-based digital alerting will become a de facto standard vehicle safety feature within a few years. "Safety Cloud will help car makers deliver an easy-to-understand value proposition for vehicle connectivity," says Lanctot. "It is nearly impossible to buy a car in the U.S. today without a connection already built-in, yet consumers don't understand the value of that connectivity. Safety Cloud provides a high-frequency manifestation of connectivity value in the form of non-distracting safety alerts while driving."

About HAAS AlertHAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com or or contact press@haasalert.com.

