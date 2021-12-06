H2 Tek Makes Strides In The Mining Industry With DynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the implementation of its flagship HydraGEN™ Technology and its Telematics HydraLytica™ Technology with some global mining industry participants.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the implementation of its flagship HydraGEN™ Technology and its Telematics HydraLytica™ Technology with some global mining industry participants.

H2 Tek, a third-party arm's length dealer of the Company, has indicated to dynaCERT that it has aggressively pursued its potential clients in the mining industry. H2 Tek has issued purchase orders to dynaCERT for the placement of certain HydraGEN™ Technology models suited for the mining industry, including the large engine series of HG4-C and HG6-C units.

H2 Tek has advised dynaCERT that HydraGEN™ Technology has been or is now scheduled to be delivered and installed at certain mining operations located in Russia, Chile, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Australia. These installations are expected to be pilot trials which will test the benefits and impacts of the HydraGEN™ units with the intent that successful pilots will result in the adoption of HydraGEN™ Technology for mining equipment fleet applications. Each pilot deploys between 2 and 3 HydraGEN™ units operating under a thorough methodology lasting up to six months.

About H2 TEK

H2 Tek™ is focused exclusively on selling and servicing dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology. H2 Tek indicates that it markets to mining companies, diesel power generation, on-road applications and off-road applications. With international partners, including Marubeni Corporation (Construction & Mining Equipment Dept.), H2 Tek currently has reached out to mining companies located in 11 countries.

David Van Klaveren VP Global Sales/Partner of H2 Tek and Joao Araujo, VP Global Operations/Partner of H2 Tek™, a third-party arm's-length dealer of dynaCERT, collectively stated: "Our focus on large engine applications, like in mining, has the opportunity to significantly contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and pollution in their environment. Certain large mining vehicles can consume more than 1,000,000 litres of fuel per year, which, with assumed fuel and emission reductions of 12%, could offset up to 300 tonnes of CO2e per year. We look forward to playing an important role in helping mine operators achieve their carbon emission reduction targets."

Ed Cordeiro, Director of Sales, Americas, of dynaCERT stated, "H2 Tek, our dealer, has made dynaCERT's HydraGEN™ Technology a possible leading solution for some mining companies in their effort to reduce the carbon footprint of mine operations. Our Carbon Emission Reduction Technology systems produce hydrogen gas from distilled water for mining operations which have shown to simultaneously target economic benefits of reduced fuel consumption and the resulting environmental benefits of emissions reductions of customers."

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005280/en/