H1 And Infocom Announce Reseller Agreement

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H1, the world's most comprehensive platform for connecting parties within the healthcare ecosystem, and Japan-based Infocom Corporation, a provider of solutions and services for medical, corporate, and public systems, announced a reseller agreement. The deal provides Infocom's software and "DigiPro" cloud services' customers access to 9 million healthcare professionals enhancing the depth of KOL data and accelerating the KOL selection process.

H1 offers Japanese data inputs and coverage across all therapeutic areas.

"The H1 platform provides HCP data for 70 geographies, including Japan," said Ariel Katz. "With local language support, Japanese data inputs, and coverage across all therapeutic areas, we are proud to be able to augment Infocom's healthcare offering."

"This strategic partnership with H1 allows us to expand our healthcare solutions furthermore based on our experience and knowledge," said Yoichiro Hamazaki, General Manager, Healthcare Service Business Department of Infocom Corporation. "For Japanese pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare industry, we look forward to working together with H1 to expand the coverage of the Japanese healthcare professional information and offering unique information-based solutions with H1."

About H1H1 connects parties within the healthcare ecosystem. Its platform empowers the life sciences industry with 9 million healthcare provider (HCP) profiles worldwide from professional, scholarly, clinical, and social sources, as well as complete global and therapeutic area coverage. H1 utilizes data science to draw out unique insights and accelerate outcomes for medical affairs, commercial and marketing organizations. H1 is located in New York, New York, United States.

About Infocom Corporation Infocom provides B2B solutions (medical, corporate, and public systems; packaged software) and B2C online services (e-comics and other digital entertainment). At the same time, Infocom is creating new businesses based on AI, IoT, and other advanced technologies. Founded in 1983, Infocom is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is listed in the first section of the Tokyo stock exchange. For more information visit: https://www.infocom.co.jp/en/index.html

