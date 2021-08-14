HÖEGH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Höegh LNG Partners LP On Behalf Of Höegh Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh" or the "Company") (HMLP) - Get Report on behalf of Höegh stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Höegh has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Höegh is an international company that owns a fleet of ships that offers services to the liquefied natural gas ('LNG') industry world-wide. Specifically, Höegh, which claims to be one of the most experienced operators of LNG carriers, owns and operates floating LNG import terminals and floating storage and regasification units ('FSRU').

On July 27, 2021, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had cut its quarterly common unit distribution by 98% in order to conserve cash to address near-term refinancing issues. Specifically, Höegh disclosed the collapse of the Company's refinancing plans for its FSRU Lampung facility, after the charterer of the vessel challenged the Company's new credit facility and the charter agreement with Höegh and announced its intent to commence arbitration to terminate the charter and/or seek damages from the Company. Höegh also announced that its parent company, Höegh LNG Holdings, will no longer provide financial support to the Company.

On this news, Höegh's stock price fell $11.57 per share, or approximately 64%, to close at $6.30 per share on July 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Höegh shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005423/en/