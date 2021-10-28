H M Industrial EPC Opens Office And Shop In Corpus Christi, TX

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, provider of engineering design, procurement, and construction services for the Energy and Chemicals industries, recently opened a new office and shop space to facilitate construction...

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H+M Industrial EPC, provider of engineering design, procurement, and construction services for the Energy and Chemicals industries, recently opened a new office and shop space to facilitate construction activities in Corpus Christi, TX. The new location address is 1959 Saratoga Blvd. Bldg. 11 Corpus Christi, TX 78417.

H+M opened the office to provide capital project services to all surrounding cities in and around the Corpus Christi area, such as Ingleside, Brownsville, Point Comfort, San Antonio, Seadrift, Rock Port, Eagle Ford, among others.

Headquartered in Pasadena, TX, the opening of this new location will enable H+M Industrial EPC to service new and existing clients in the South Texas region. Additionally, this new location will utilize the extensive project execution infrastructure of the H+M home office while being local to the South Texas region, further allowing the team to execute capital projects swiftly and seamlessly.

"We are excited to take this next step in the expansion of H+M and provide best-in-class capital project management to the region. South Texas is in an amazing growth stage right now, and we look forward to providing great project experiences to the area ," stated Brandon Hogan, President and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

"We knew it was imperative to the Corpus area to open a local office as a way to streamline the project execution process for our clients. Additionally, having this local office will allow our teams to understand better the unique situations and needs of our clients in the region," stated Hugo McBride, General Manager - South Texas Region.

About H+M Industrial EPC:H+M Industrial EPC has provided design/build services to the Energy and Chemicals industries along the Gulf Coast since 1988. The H+M vision is to be the preferred partner for EPC capital project services up to $50MM, providing trust, expertise, and efficiency. Uniquely, the company's engineering design, procurement, and construction services are all in-house, bolstering a unified approach that results in better customer deliverables. Reach out to Clancey Pearson, H+M South Texas Business Development, at 361-445-7197 to discuss project needs. https://www.hm-ec.com/

Robyn Hall - Sr. Marketing ManagerH+M Industrial EPC832-850-2103 322323@email4pr.com

