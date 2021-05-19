PLANO, Texas, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival & Run is really happening September 17-19 at Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve. Epicureans with delicious appetites know that H-E-B | Central Market, as the title sponsor, is "Really Into Food." Attendees will experience an enchanting opportunity as balloon enthusiasts who are "Really Into Balloons."

"The Plano Balloon Festival is the signature event of Plano and beyond. We're thrilled to be able to support this tradition that brings so much community spirit and beauty to our area," says Mabrie Jackson, Director of Public Affairs, H-E-B | Central Market.

The First Annual Invitational Balloon Rally began in 1980, and the City of Plano remains the Official Hot Air Balloon Capital of Texas.

"For more than 40 years, the Plano Balloon Festival has been a premier event in our city. We are thrilled plans are being finalized so our community and beyond can gather once again this fall to experience all this wonderful balloon festival has to offer. We look forward to seeing you there!"- Plano Mayor John B. Muns

This year the Festival will implement changes that include modified hours, reduced overall capacity, contactless online ticketing, and VIP packages with private tables located on the launch field. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the balloon experience. Balloons will inflate on the field, attendees will be able to interact with the balloon pilots, capture up-close amazing photos, and learn about the sport of hot-air ballooning (weather permitting).

"We are excited that Oak Point Park in Plano, Texas is the place to be this September for an action-packed weekend showcasing balloons, skydivers, concerts, and races. We look forward to seeing you, come join us," states Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. Executive Director, Jo Via.

Festival attractions include colorful hot-air balloons, amazing special shapes, the exciting RE/MAX of Texas parachute team, and live entertainment on stage. The Plano Balloon Festival Races are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. For more information about the Plano Balloon Festival & Run, please visit www.planoballoonfest.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About Plano Balloon Festival, Inc.The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. is a non-profit 501c3 organized for the purpose of staging a premier community-based and family-oriented hot air balloon event, offering other local non-profits volunteer opportunities within the Festival operations. The Plano Balloon Festival, Inc. makes a direct impact on the Collin County community by dispersing funds to participating non-profit agencies and has donated more than $3 million since inception.

