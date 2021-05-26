H.B. Fuller launches FullVision, a real-time equipment and data-analytics service for bookbinding (Photo: Business Wire)

H.B. Fuller (FUL) - Get Report has launched FullVision™ Equipment and Data-Analytics Consulting Service for bookbinding, the first on-demand quality assurance tool for softcover books and magazines manufacturers. FullVision is an industry-breakthrough digital platform for bindery quality control designed to improve efficiency, optimize production, and control costs.

Deviation from the targeted spine adhesive application rate can go unnoticed for hours and result in waste accumulation, lost time, additional rework, and customer claims. The industry average for just two hours of rework on one production line can cost binderies up to $12,000 in book waste and labor. 1

"With the rise of digitization and big data, manufacturers are often challenged with the lack of time and resources to collect and make sense of large quantities of data coming from the business and operations," said Garrett Price, Global Market Segment Leader for Graphic Arts at H.B. Fuller. "And since spine adhesive application is essential in the bookbinding process, our team of experts uncovered an innovative way to monitor and capture critical data using our new proprietary FullVision platform. From those analysis, we can now create at-a-glance data reports to help our customers track against industry benchmarks, mitigate operating costs and improve product quality and line productivity."

Once installed on a bookbinding line, the FullVision web-based equipment will gather data on adhesive use and alert the operator of an issue in real-time. Binderies can leverage this custom-designed software to ensure spine-to-cover adhesion meets the bindery's quality standards and also instantly identify a variance to ensure a quick response, helping them avoid quality issues and book waste. In addition, H.B. Fuller analysts are available to help interpret reports and provide actionable, value-added recommendations for improvements of adhesive application on the customer production lines.

In summary, FullVision™ Equipment and Data Analytics program allow binderies to:

Gain insight into valuable real-time data to make adhesive application adjustments instantly and help train operators for better quality control.

View historical, in-depth custom reports to identify long-term adhesive consumption and production patterns over time, and realize improvements in quality control.

Determine optimal adhesive specification for your softcover spine-to-cover binding quality while improving employee accountability.

Reduce shifting covers, nail-heading, poor flexibility, and trimming issues that create rework and book waste.

Reduce costly book returns due to spine failure.

FullVision™ is a trademark of H.B. Fuller Company ("H.B. Fuller") or an affiliated company of H.B. Fuller, and is registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more details visit www.hbfuller.com.

1 Based on H.B. Fuller internal studies.

