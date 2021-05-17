Häagen-Dazs® Shops Launch Häagen-Dazs Chameleon Cold-Brew® Float

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Company Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its Coffee Collection line of beverages and ice creams, featuring a new Chameleon Cold-Brew Float served exclusively at Häagen-Dazs Shops.

The Häagen-Dazs Chameleon Cold-Brew Float, developed in partnership with the Chameleon Organic Coffee Team, features an exclusive canned Chameleon Cold-Brew Tripleshot Black Coffee poured over two scoops of classic Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream, topped with a rich, whipped cold foam for the ultimate summer pick-me-up. Chameleon Cold-Brew Tripleshot Black Coffee is an expertly crafted cold brew with a tripleshot of caffeine from specialty grade, organic, green coffee beans. Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream is crafted with the finest ingredients, featuring a marriage of pure, sweet cream and Madagascar vanilla for the ultimate essence of elegance and sophistication. The float can also be customized with any ice cream flavors available at the Häagen-Dazs Shops.

In addition to the Häagen-Dazs Chameleon Cold-Brew Float, Häagen-Dazs will also offer an array of Coffee Collection treats, including its Coffee Chip Shake, a line of Frappes (Mocha, Coffee and Dulce), Coffee ice cream (one of Häagen-Dazs original three flavors) and new Coffee Chip ice cream.

"The Häagen-Dazs Chameleon Cold-Brew Float is an exciting addition to our summer beverage lineup. We developed the recipe in partnership with the Chameleon team to perfectly complement our ice cream. With an array of coffee-inspired offerings, from our Coffee ice cream to our Mocha Coffee Frappe and the innovative new Chameleon Cold-Brew Float, Häagen-Dazs is now a true summer coffee destination," says Adam Hanson, President of Häagen-Dazs Shops.

"Chameleon Cold-Brew's intensely smooth coffee combined with Häagen-Dazs' classic vanilla ice cream offers a carefully crafted and indulgent pick me up," says Leo Aizpuru, Director of Brand Marketing for Chameleon Organic Coffee. "It's the perfect pairing for a summer buzz."

The Häagen-Dazs Shops Coffee Collection will be available in shops nationwide from May-September.

About Häagen-Dazs Shops: The first Häagen-Dazs Shop opened in Brooklyn, NY in 1976, giving consumers a new outlet for the finest Häagen-Dazs super-premium ice cream. Today the Häagen-Dazs Shop system in the United States is made up of more than 200 Häagen-Dazs Shops, franchised by The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc., which proudly offer top quality indulgent desserts that start with Häagen-Dazs products. For more information, please visit haagendazs.us/shops/, join the company's fan page at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS , follow the brand at @HaagenDazs_US.

The HÄAGEN-DAZS ® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee: Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin's original purveyors of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon's proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand's portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, both whole milk and oat milk cold-brew lattes, kegs, cold-brew kits, and now, whole bean and ground coffee. For more information, please visit ChameleonCoffee.com or keep up with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

