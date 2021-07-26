Häagen-Dazs® Celebrates 9 Store Openings In New York, New Jersey And Pennsylvania On July 31st With Free Ice Cream More

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Company Inc. is celebrating nine newly opened and remodeled shops across the Northeast Region in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with a multi-store event taking place on July 31, 2021.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haagen-Dazs Shoppe Company Inc. is celebrating nine newly opened and remodeled shops across the Northeast Region in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania with a multi-store event taking place on July 31, 2021. Haagen-Dazs shops across the region will be giving away $5,000 total in gift cards, alongside other prizes like free scoops of ice cream, scratch-off cards and other Haagen-Dazs goodies.

Community members are invited to visit one of the participating locations to enjoy irresistible creations made with Haagen-Dazs super-premium ice cream and sorbet, including its new Cold Brew Float in partnership with Chameleon Organic Coffee. Other familiar ice cream Haagen-Dazs favorites like Dulce de Leche, Cookies & Cream and Belgian Chocolate will also be available. To celebrate all nine openings, Haagen-Dazs will be offering a variety of giveaways, including scratch-off cards with the chance to win free ice cream for a year (a $500 gift card value) and other free goodies. The first 500 guests at each shop will receive a free scoop of their choice.

" We're thrilled to be opening these new locations across the Northeast region, where Haagen-Dazs was launched over 60 years ago. Each shop is owned by local franchisees, and our hope is that we can continue expanding within these great communities. We're proud of Haagen-Dazs shop's steady growth and look forward to celebrating with the community," said Adam Hanson, President of Haagen-Dazs Shops.

Participating locations include:

American Dream Mall Inline Shop (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073) American Dream Mall Kiosk (1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073) Newport Centre Mall Inline Shop (30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ 07310) Dumbo, Brooklyn (11 Old Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201) Garden State Plaza Mall Shop ( One Garden State Plaza , Paramus, NJ 07652) Willowbroook Mall Shop (1400 Willowbrook Blvd, Wayne, NJ 07470) Willow Grove Mall Shop (2500 W Moreland Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090) World Trade Center Mall Shop (185 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007) Jersey Gardens Outlet Mall Shop (651 Kapkowski Rd, Elizabeth, NJ 07201)

About Häagen-Dazs Shops: The first Häagen-Dazs Shop opened in Brooklyn, NY in 1976, giving consumers a new outlet for the finest Häagen-Dazs super-premium ice cream. Today the Häagen-Dazs Shop system in the United States is made up of more than 200 Häagen-Dazs Shops, franchised by The Häagen-Dazs Shoppe Company, Inc., which proudly offer top quality indulgent desserts that start with Häagen-Dazs products. For more information, please visit haagendazs.us/shops/, join the company's fan page at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, follow the brand at @HaagenDazs_US.

The HÄAGEN-DAZS ® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

