H&M Launches Global Initiative To Support Today's Real Role Models: Kids

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M kicks off a new worldwide initiative to identify and support young social, environmental, and civic role models.

Kids are more informed, engaged, and capable than ever before. There are countless examples of youth taking action to make our world a better place, filling a vacuum left by those who we'd normally look to: adults. At a time of social and environmental upheaval, leadership has never been more paramount. This fundamental need inspired the company to explore how it could play a part in supporting the role models who are right in front of us and are shaping our future.

Through the initiative, H&M will bring forward, champion and tell the stories of young changemakers from around the world. H&M wants to support, improve and contribute to a better future for children and parents alike. We believe that the world needs to embrace the optimistic, collaborative, free-thinking spirit of kids.

"As a company that stands for progress, we feel a certain responsibility to use our size to create change today and for the future," says Pascal Brun, Global Sustainability Manager H&M. "We're ambitious in our goals to make our business more equitable and sustainable so the world is better for future generations. Part of that is making the decision to amplify the voices of role models who are making a difference today: kids."

H&M worked with double Oscar-nominated director Bryan Buckley and crafted a short-film to make the world talk and rethink the role models we have been looking up to. The work highlights initiatives big and small that improve our world. The film's purpose is to illustrate how young people view adults today, while evoking the central idea that the leadership and the urgency for change we need is within them.

In order to progress, H&M asks if we need to rethink our role models, and then also puts out the call for others to join the movement, lifting kids as the role models we all truly need — those we can learn something from. We want to encourage people to share their own role model story as inspiration to others and bring forward kids with the potential and purpose to make us grownups feel small. To join the movement, go to hm.com/kids and nominate a remarkable role model. Later this year, the brand will spotlight their efforts and create awareness for how the broader community can join in their work.

The company's goal is to not only showcase the impact these kids are making, but also help support their causes using the proceeds from a new line of more sustainable clothing inspired by young role models, which is being developed by the H&M Kids design team.

"This is more than just identifying some great kids, it's putting the power of our global infrastructure behind something we truly believe in," says Pascal Brun.

You can read more about the H&M Role Models initiative here and see the full film by Bryan Buckley here . Download campaign illustrations here .

The Digital Platform will be live on hm.com from April 29.

