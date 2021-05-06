H&L Partners Announces Corporate Management Restructuring

Veteran Managers Tapped to Take the Reins as New CEO, Executive Chairman, and Executive Vice President

OAKLAND, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H&L Partners has promoted several of the agency's experienced managers in order to enact a smooth, immediate leadership transition after the unexpected passing of the agency's former head Josh Nichol.

Andrea Alfano has stepped into the role of CEO of H&L. Alfano previously held the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President during her 20-year tenure at the Oakland-based company. Alfano says H&L's strategies for increased success for its clients and itself are firmly in place.

"The management team wants to continue the growth the agency has enjoyed over the last seven years by increasing our client base in a variety of industries," Alfano said. "We will also be enjoying growth in our other offices."

Trey Curtola is H&L's new Executive Chairman. Curtola has spent 17 years at the agency, the last three of them serving as its President. He believes the company's collaborative leadership spirit is essential to the fabric of H&L.

"We've got a strong team," Curtola said. "It was always a priority at top management to ensure strength in senior- and mid-level leadership. Josh was successful at doing that."

Crystal Sawyer has been elevated from Senior Vice President, Managing Director, to Executive Vice President, Managing Director, of the McDonald's brand, one of H&L Partners' biggest clients.

Tyler Martin, SVP, Managing Director; Chris Cronin, SVP, Group Account Director; Michael Ramirez, SVP, Media Director; Michael Castillo, SVP, Managing Director; and Mark Suarez, SVP, Managing Director, will remain in their leadership positions and continue to contribute to the company's consistent performance and exponential growth.

Nichol died in February. He worked at H&L for more than 26 years, building up the company's seven regional offices across the country.

About H&L PartnersH&L Partners is a full-service, integrated communications agency made up of diverse, collaborative, and multitalented individuals with broad expertise in all aspects of marketing and advertising. Based in Oakland, H&L Partners has offices in Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, St. Louis, Phoenix, and Charlotte. For more information, visit www.handlpartners.com .

