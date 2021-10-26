H&E Equipment Services Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings And Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) - Get H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Report today announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results before the market on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 2, 2021, and will continue through November 9, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 10161135.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services' quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on November 2, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation, serving customers across 24 states. The Company's fleet is among the industry's youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast States, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions.

