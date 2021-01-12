H/3 Foundation And Anjellicle Cats Rescue Partner To Save And Permanently Place Homeless And Abandoned Cats

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to prevent euthanasia among New York's most vulnerable pets, global animal philanthropy H/3 Foundation Inc. has partnered with Anjellicle Cats Rescue, a New York non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and finding homes for abandoned and homeless cats.

H/3 Foundation and Anjellicle Cats Rescue share a deep conviction that no animal should be ill-treated, and we strive toward a day when awareness, education and compassion have replaced euthanasia as a solution to companion animal overpopulation. H/3 Foundation is excited to work with Anjellicle Cats Rescue and its coalition of volunteers and caregivers, so that each rescued cat receives needed medical care and is welcomed with kindness into a foster home to prepare for adoption into a permanent, loving home.

H/3 Foundation's support will allow Anjellicle Cats Rescue to help more cats with known medical issues requiring specialized care, such as cancer, surgery due to trauma, extensive lab work to determine treatment for chronic conditions, and radioactive iodine therapy to cure hyperthyroidism. With a focus on shelter and community animals, our goal is to save and enhance the lives of sick and injured felines who were previously dismissed as "unadoptable."

Spencer B. Haber, H/3 Foundation's Founder and Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased to announce our latest companion animal partnership. Like H/3, Anjellicle is committed to helping every animal get the specialized care they need, and find a loving home. Together, with partners like Anjellicle, we believe that we can deliver game-changing progress for animals."

Nora Wood and Risa Rosenthal, Co-Directors of Anjellicle Cats Rescue, said, "A cat's rescue doesn't end when it is pulled from the city shelter or off the street. In fact, the work is just beginning. Spencer Haber and the H/3 Foundation appreciate that some cats have a tougher path to adoption and will help us tackle such medical hurdles. While many animal clinics unfortunately have scaled back their services to rescue groups, some of our partner vets — namely West Chelsea Veterinary and The Cat Practice — have strengthened their commitment. We greatly appreciate the generous resources the H/3 Foundation will provide to help us work with our medical partners to save more cats in need of extensive or specialized care."

About H/3 Foundation:Founded by Spencer B. Haber in 2014, H/3 Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to creating game-changing progress for animals globally. H/3's primary objective is to innovatively raise awareness among people from all walks of life of the special animals with whom we share the planet. To that end, H/3 focuses on creating and funding media projects, including the production and co-production of feature-length and short documentary films, that directly impact the way people relate to animals and the environment. H/3's other important initiatives include funding and developing humane education curricula, a myriad of direct action projects, and support for animal rescue and first-responder organizations.

About Anjellicle Cats Rescue:Anjellicle Cats Rescue (ACR) is an all-volunteer registered 501c3 cat rescue committed to helping make New York a no-kill city. As one of the most active cat rescues in the 5 boroughs, ACR is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and adopting out homeless and abandoned cats, with a focus on shelter and community animals. Many of these felines are sick, injured or dismissed as unadoptable. Through a coalition of volunteers and caregivers, each rescued cat is welcomed with kindness and medical care into a foster home to prepare for adoption into a permanent, loving home. Anjellicle Cats Rescue believes that no animal should be ill-treated and strives toward a day when awareness, education and compassion have replaced euthanasia as a solution to companion animal overpopulation.

