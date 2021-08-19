GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha As Director Of Digital Marketing For GZ6G Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital...

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.

"Green Zebra Smart Media is all about performance advertising in order to drive double-digit revenue growth for our advertising clients. More than 93% of online interactions start with search engines and over half of online purchases are accomplished over mobile devices fueling our need to hire individuals who are well versed in digital marketing and online advertising solutions," said Coleman Smith President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies and its divisions. "Peter is the perfect candidate and will be responsible for introducing advertising and creative designs to brands for our clients that will be using our IPTV, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 advertising technology."

Malecha has more than 25 years of digital marketing experience and is an expert in building digital marketing teams having previously worked for athleticwear company, ASICS Corporation as the Director of Creative Production. He directed cross-functional studio teams and contractors, launched the ASICS Photo and Sonic Brand guidelines as well as supervised writers, editors, content strategists, and creative teams.

Malecha holds a degree in Professional Designation Design & Manufacturing from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Design from the University of California, Los Angeles.

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals to understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies division provides a core area of expertise and a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system for businesses and cities.

With the opening of entertainment venues, sports arenas and stadiums, key clients for GZ6G Technologies and its divisions, the company has been aggressively growing in order to showcase each division's revenue capabilities that can be paired with its various divisions or stand-alone. Green Zebra Media is just one of the divisions of GZ6G Technologies that work in tandem with the other GZ6G divisions' clients or alone.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks:offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data:The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor's Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact:Arlene Bordinhão Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith Cole@greenzebra.net

