GZ6G Technologies Expands Managed Services Capabilities With Certified Network Engineer, Altabakh

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMarkets: OTCQB: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Abdallah Altabakhi as a Network Engineer for the Green Zebra Networks division of GZ6G Technologies.

Altabakhi is a certified network engineer who has been hired to help design and deploy both WiFi 6 Wide Area Networks and Local Area Networks, configure network hardware, and monitor and test network performance.

Altabakhi will support Green Zebra Networks out of the Orange County office, providing managed network solutions to clients in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego areas. Altabakhi will also support nationwide network equipment sales, cloud data storage, and remote workforce cybersecurity and desktop services. Altabakhi brings multiple certifications as a Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), a Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP), and a Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP).

"I look forward to working with Abdallah, as I feel he brings a unique problem-solving skillset to the team," said Helen Young, Green Zebra Networks, Director of MSP Operations. "He has experience managing multiple hardware platforms from different manufacturers and will be relied upon heavily as we perpetually update our cybersecurity threat detection and monitoring to ensure multilayer protection of our clients' data."

Altabakhi will also collaborate with teams in GZ6G Technologies' other divisions: Green Zebra Smart Labs and Green Zebra Media. His role testing the compatibility of hardware and software across WiFi, Point-of-Sale, and IPTV marketing platforms used by Green Zebra Labs and Green Zebra Media will be crucial.

He is also expected to assist in the development of Green Zebra Labs' proprietary ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platform, VenuTRAXTM, as well as Green Zebra's other CRM and data analytics platforms in development. Green Zebra's technology platforms are available for demo by appointment at the regional office in Irvine or by contacting Helen Young (details below).

When asked about his new role at GZ6G Technologies, Altabakhi said, "I test and configure hardware and software for security and quality assurance, that's part of bringing best-in-class network experiences to our business clients and venue managers. We work with some amazing technology partners in TriplePlay and VITEC for our IPTV technology and as a US distributor for an international Wireless manufacturer, our 5G and WiFi 6 solutions technology to serve smart buildings, facilities, and government organizations."

Currently, GZ6G Technologies is building out its enterprise smart solutions for airports, cities, enterprises, stadiums, universities, and other large venues. Those technologies will support and offer monetization capabilities for organizations at any stage of their journey to digital transformation.

Many companies have already seen the light in terms of the benefits of digital transformation and IoT, but will continually need to monitor cybersecurity and manage their service. According to a study by Juniper Research, The Internet of Things for Security Providers: Opportunities, Strategies & Forecasts 2018-2023, "Worldwide Internet of Things (IoT) security spending is to increase by 300 percent to $6 billion by 2023." (Source: Juniper Research)

"It's really exciting to think about what we bring to our clients in both local markets and enterprise-level operations," added Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. "Altabakhi is a superb addition to our Networks team. As we develop our outsourced IT services and consulting, he will provide the hardware expertise. For our Smart Labs team, he will test and refine our ERP software solutions for smart cities, buildings, stadiums, and venues. As we continue to make forward progress I look forward to sharing some of our new data modeling, and all of the different systems we are bringing together into one hub."

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. OTCMarkets: (OTCQB: GZIC)

GZ6G Technologies is focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, and modernizing facilities and buildings operations with emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

GZ6G Technologies comprises four departments: Green Zebra Smart Labs: Software planning and development of applications integrated for enterprises, cities, stadiums, universities, commercial, and industrial technologies to optimize user engagement and streamline experiences. Solutions are powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics for historical data, operation forecasting, and predictive monetization strategies. Green Zebra Smart Networks: Integrated wireless and IT consulting and infrastructure management for enterprise and mid-size organizations. Green Zebra technical teams will also provide technical support, cybersecurity, and procurement of networking hardware and software for enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data:Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise Storage and multilayer security of servers for cloud computing solutions and remote management systems for co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Media:full-service marketing and advertising agency for cities, stadiums, and large venues to utilize digital media across the Green Zebra media network. Media trafficking and media placement powered by Green Zebra Labs data analytics and software. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor's Island, NY, and the city of New York and the city of West Des Moines, Iowa.

