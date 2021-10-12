GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Announces Smart Technology Installation Complete At MidAmerican Energy RecPlex For The City Of West Des Moines, Iowa

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, today announces the deployment of its Smart WIFI technologies networks at the newly constructed MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex ("RecPlex") in West Des Moines, Iowa.

On September 30, 2021, RecPlex visitors began to enjoy the inaugural smart city WIFI technologies in West Des Moines, Iowa envisioned and installed by GZ6G Technologies and its three divisions.

The various operating divisions of GZ6G Technologies worked in concert to complete the installation as follows:

● Green Zebra Networks managed the installation and provisioning of the GZ Hardware technology, for which the Green Zebra Networks "Network Team" will continue to support the hardware and software system for 5 years ensuring 24/7, 365 day connectivity to the city, fans and visitors.

● Green Zebra Labs provided proprietary data collection platform VenuTRAX™ that supports the in-venue experience and will continue to provide analytics software updates and visitor data insights.

● Green Zebra Media will provide marketing support and brand partnerships that will help drive sponsorship revenue. RecPlex is expected to be fully operational in Spring 2022.

"It's been a long 16 months for everyone at GZ6G, our client, and our vendor partners working to complete complex project installs such as this one. Regardless of the challenges, I have seen amazing teamwork from all sides push through various setbacks and Covid-19 restrictions to be prepared for 2022 events. We have used our time wisely to strategize, hire, and train new internal teams to focus on technologies and customer support for companies we work with," stated Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies Corp.

Mr. Smith continued, "As we bring on new cities, NFL, NCAA, and MLB venue opportunities, dependable support and innovative IoT technology will be the key component to long term relationship success as we add City Venue projects in the 2022 season."

"Our partnership with Green Zebra will provide both new and increased monetization services that we expect will help sustain the RecPlex operations," said Tom Hadden, City Manager of West Des Moines. "This facility delivers a major economic benefit to the area and is just the first step in our smart city initiative."

RecPlex visitors will enjoy a guest network experience with the performance and security to deliver video highlights as they happen, share video replays, and host advertising adjacent to scheduled announcements.

For the RecPlex facility, the Green Zebra Networks' 5G and WiFi 6 technology will enable the delivery of game updates, building emergency notifications, sponsor advertising, food stand announcements, and other communications with visitors.

For advertisers, the new WiFi platform will allow them to connect with customers using hyper-targeted messages that appeal to healthy lifestyles, sports fans, or local business and services. Name rights to sponsor the RecPlex's guest WiFi are also available. All inquiries are handled by GZ6G's dedicated media division, Green Zebra Media.

"WiFi Marketing is a win-win for the RecPlex, and sports and healthy lifestyle brands that are a natural fit for the venue. Thousands of active citizens and athletes in West Des Moines visit the facility weekly. We're excited to have this technology-driven approach to connect with this audience and offer businesses an opportunity to utilize this strategic marketing platform," said Peter Malecha, Director of Communications at Green Zebra Media.

The RecPlex features 15 different sports facilities over 300,000 square feet and expects to welcome 1,000 visitors on weekdays and up to 5,000 visitors on weekends. The space also contains 3,500 square feet dedicated to e-sports.

