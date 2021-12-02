GXO Supports Ecommerce Growth At The Beachbody Company's MYXfitness

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) , the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, and The Beachbody Company's MYX f itness, a leading at-home connected fitness brand, announced the opening of a new distribution center in Atlanta to help meet growing ecommerce demand.

"MYXfitness is a leader in home exercise equipment, and we're proud to partner with them," said Bill Fraine, GXO Chief Commercial Officer. "We've been working with MYXfitness since they launched in 2019, providing efficient inventory management and white-glove services. This year alone, we've increased the volumes we support by 300 percent in our New Jersey, California and Illinois facilities. Now we're expanding again with MYXfitness — this time in Atlanta — to reach more customers even faster."

The new facility in Atlanta is part of the GXO Direct distribution network, which provides shared warehouse space at locations across the U.S. with access to GXO's industry know-how and cutting-edge technology.

"GXO, which manages all of our warehousing needs, has been an excellent partner in our drive to lead the next evolution in home fitness with more content, technology and metrics for better results," said Heberto Calves, President of MYXfitness. "Thanks to GXO's logistics expertise, we've delivered tens of thousands of our original MYX exercise bikes to customers quickly and at an affordable price. We're receiving the same outstanding support from GXO with our new MYX II bike, which creates a more personalized fitness experience — on and off the bike — for users of all fitness levels, whenever they want."

GXO Direct helps companies grow strategically, positioning inventory closer to consumers, reducing fixed costs and transit times and providing the flexibility necessary to adapt to demand changes. GXO Direct also helps lower CO 2 emissions by reducing shipping miles and the need for carbon-intensive air transportation. GXO recently received an "AA" ESG rating from MSCI, placing GXO first among its industry peers.

"We're excited to be expanding our partnership with MYXfitness and to help the company meet its growth targets," said Mark Manduca, GXO Chief Investment Officer. "The addition of the Atlanta facility brings the company's total warehouse operations with GXO to more than 86,000 square feet."

To see the GXO and MYXfitness collaboration in action, click here.

