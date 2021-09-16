GXO Announces Elizabeth Fogarty As Chief Communications Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) , the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that Elizabeth Fogarty has joined the company as its new Chief Communications Officer. Elizabeth joins GXO from Citigroup Inc. where she served as Managing Director and Head of Communications for the Global Consumer Bank. She will be responsible for managing GXO's global external and internal communications.

Elizabeth is a communications leader with more than two decades of experience, including 17 years at Citi. Most recently, she managed media relations, reputation management and employee communications for Citi's Global Consumer Bank, a leader in retail banking, wealth management and credit cards, serving more than 100 million clients across 19 markets.

"Elizabeth brings an extraordinary level of communications experience to GXO, built at one of the world's most respected financial institutions," said GXO Chief Executive Officer Malcolm Wilson. "She'll be a terrific asset for us as we showcase how our team helps customers grow to our global stakeholders."

Prior to joining Citi in 2004, Elizabeth worked at Random House Inc. as an Assistant Director of Publicity for the Random House Trade Group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University.

