GWM POER Lure International Championship Closes, Creating All-scenario Life

BAODING, China, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16, the first match of the 2021 GWM POER Lure International Championship closed successfully. The Championship attracted many highly-skilled Lure contestants and audiences from various circles of interest. Covered by more than 350 media and live-streamed across the Internet, the Championship became a hit.

Lure fishing started in North America and has become a global popular competitive sport after 40 years' development. It is loved by fishing enthusiasts. Lure enthusiasts have to carry professional equipment and Lure boats and trek over mountains and water. Therefore, pickups that can go off-road, tow and load should be a must-have for them. GWM POER's independent and open trunk is perfect for placing items and can easily tow a Lure boat anywhere. Able to be placed steadily in 700mm of water, GWM POER is a considerate product in the eyes of Lure enthusiasts. GWM POER has sponsored the Lure International Championship for two consecutive years. Its vehicle support for Lure contestants has been highly recognized.

As the NEXT-Gen Smart Safety Pickup, GWM POER adopts a user-centric approach and explores different circles to make its product an intimate all-scenario companion. Besides Lure, GWM POER has also probed into eight outdoor circles around the world, including cross-country activities, expeditions and camping, showing its all-scenario hardcore performance, and bringing infinite possibilities of diversified lifestyles to global users.

Equipped with three differential locks, crawling mode, tank U-turn, 7 all-terrain driving modes and other comprehensive off-road devices, GWM POER beat bad road conditions with ease during the Mount Everest Elevation Survey. The journey was tested by rain, snow, fog and other complicated weather. GWM POER crossed the snow-and-ice roads on the Kya Wu Lha Pass at 5,200 meters above sea level with 108 turns in Mount Everest National Park, paying tribute to the climber's spirit. GWM POER invited well-known commentators Ahmed Al Shehri and Hani Daghustani to drive across oases, deserts and castles in Saudi Arabia to highlight its powerful trafficability, extrication and loading power under the exotic charm. GWM POER, combining muscular vehicle body, smart technology, hardcore performance and high safety, restored the multiple dimensions of life with tents and motorcycles in South Africa and linked user emotions through the integration of scenario-based activities and life. In the future, GWM POER will also be fully integrated into the South African pickup culture through a series of sponsored joint activities across the sea fishing, cycling and camping circles.

Since its launch, GWM POER has accumulated tens of thousands of users and is highly recognized by the market. It has won the Chilean "Best Pickup of the Year", "The Car of the Year" issued by media authorities in Australia and New Zealand and other authoritative awards in succession. In the future, GWM POER will continue to optimize its products, innovate its usage scenarios, and create a cooler product experience for global users.

