GVC Europe Launches Inspired's Virtuals Across Its Online Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (INSE) - Get Report today announced a new contract with GVC(LSE: GVC), one of the world's largest sports betting and gaming groups, to bring Inspired's Virtuals to ten websites across GVC's recognized online brands. Inspired's award-winning Virtual Sports content has been integrated into GVC's proprietary sportsbook platform with content streamed using Inspired's cloud platform.

Inspired has launched six channels of Virtuals on GVC websites, including soccer, the groundbreaking new V-Play NFLA Legends Football and V-Play Basketball. NFLA Legends Football is an officially licensed product with the NFL Alumni ("NFLA"), which brings all-time favorite NFL legends back to the field. V-Play Basketball launched in 2019 and has become one of the best performing Virtual Sports online, delivering significant incremental revenue to Inspired's customers.

GVC offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo across its unique proprietary technology platform. GVC operates some of the industry's most popular online brands including bwin, Sportingbet and partypoker. In March 2018, GVC acquired Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, adding Ladbrokes, Coral and Gala to its portfolio of iconic gaming brands.

"We have had a long and beneficial relationship with GVC and we are looking forward to expanding it," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "GVC has some of Europe's leading online gaming brands, including bwin, which is synonymous with online sports betting, and we are thrilled to add these brands to our portfolio of Virtual Sports customer."

"We are delighted to offer Inspired's high-performing Virtual Sports across our vast array of Sports brands on the GVC platform ," said Raja B-Sheikh, Sports Product Director of GVC. "In these challenging times and given the significant impact on the global sporting calendar during the last four months; Virtual Sports content has demonstrated its potency and has an exciting future role to play in Sportsbook. Inspired's Virtuals give us ultra-realistic, fast-paced action with a multitude of bet types to complement our existing offering. We look forward to working closely with the Inspired team to continue progressing the product across our online channels."

The season never ends online with Inspired Virtual Sports, supporting online and mobile betting 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please see the Inspired website for trailers and demos of the latest Virtual Sports offerings at www.inseinc.com/virtuals/ .

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 44,000 retail channels; digital games for 100+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 19,000 devices. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

