GVB Biopharma Sets Industry Precedent With CCOF Certification

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma , the leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid active ingredient production and white label product formulation, has received Handling certification from USDA-accredited certifier California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF). Effective December 22nd, 2020, this prestigious certification does not have an expiration date.

Handling certification from CCOF affirms GVB Biopharma's position as the industry's leading hemp processor. CCOF follows strict processes throughout its certification process, and in receiving CCOF certification, GVB Biopharma has clearly demonstrated its commitment to transparency and sustainability.

Organic certification of any kind is rare in the hemp industry. CCOF's registry indicates that GVB Biopharma is one of a select few CBD producers to receive organic certification from this USDA-accredited certifier. In an industry that remains devoid of comprehensive regulation, CCOF certification demonstrates that GVB Biopharma is a uniquely trustworthy hemp-derived cannabinoid producer.

About GVB Biopharma

With primary domestic facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Central Oregon, GVB Biopharma is the nation's leading hemp-derived cannabinoid producer. The GVB Biopharma team consists of more than 150 carefully selected employees including scientists, engineers, sales professionals, and marketing specialists.

Founded in 2016, GVB Biopharma has expanded its operations around the globe with international facilities in Europe and Latin America.

GVB Biopharma's operations are separated into two primary arms: bulk extract production and white label product formulation . Customers can select from a wide array of bulk extracts to build their own products, or they can utilize GVB Biopharma's pre-formulated white label product line.

As a recognized leader in cannabinoid extract engineering, GVB Biopharma offers bulk extracts ranging from CBN isolate to THC-free broad-spectrum distillate and everything in-between. GVB Biopharma is also a renowned producer of specialist extracts including crystal-resistant distillates and water-soluble cannabinoid liquids and powders.

Additionally, GVB Biopharma was one of the first hemp processors to offer bulk CBG in isolate and distillate form. Since then, GVB Biopharma has expanded to also offer a full line of CBN extracts.

GVB Biopharma cannabinoid extracts are tested multiple times during the production process to ensure potency and purity. Starting with genetically ideal seeds, GVB Biopharma uses rigorous SOPs to produce reliable and repeatable bulk ingredients suitable for use by even the most exacting customers.

GVB Biopharma can produce a full range of white label offerings including:

Tinctures

Pet products

Oil-based topicals

Water-based creams

Water-based lotions

Capsules

Tablets

Gummies

Vapes

& more

Customers have the option of choosing from among pre-formulated product types or requesting new types of formulations.

CCOF certification is only the latest in a long line of certifications GVB Biopharma has received. GVB Biopharma's Oregon facility has been certified as food grade by the Oregon Department of Agriculture since inception, is NSF registered for cGMP dietary supplement manufacturing and has received ISO 9001:2015 certification. By actively pursuing all available certifications, GVB Biopharma distinguishes itself as an industry leader in compliance, transparency, and safety.

