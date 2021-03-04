Gut Check: How To Achieve The Right Balance Of Bacteria In Your Gut For A Healthy Digestive System

People everywhere experience stress, changes in diet and sleep habits, and other life disruptions that can have an impact on their digestive health.

That's why Align Probiotic, the #1 Doctor and Gastroenterologist recommended probiotic brand ‡, is partnering with Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN and Co-Founder of Culina Health, to help them naturally promote gut health, boost immunity support, create and stick to a daily routine, and shed light on the frequent misconceptions about probiotics by joining the Align Healthy Gut Team Up.

"Choosing a daily probiotic supplement can be an impactful lifestyle choice, but often leads people feeling confused and frustrated. I'm excited to partner with Align to set the record straight about probiotics and gut health," said Rissetto.

Probiotics are widely recognized for their digestive health benefits, but there are still misconceptions swirling around these daily supplements. Rissetto breaks down some of the most common myths, including the following:

Results within a week! Not so fast…Some consumers believe if you don't notice results in a week or two, the probiotic is not working. Everyone's gut is different, and it takes time for your gut to adjust to probiotics, so give it at least a month for your gut to adjust before you assess your healthy gut benefits.

Everyone's gut is different, and it takes time for your gut to adjust to probiotics, so give it at least a month for your gut to adjust before you assess your healthy gut benefits. I can totally get enough good bacteria from the foods I eat! Sorry, but it's not that easy. While some foods like yogurts and sauerkraut are made with or contain bacteria, most have little if any data suggesting they give you the specific health benefits you expect from probiotics. One of the best and easiest ways to guarantee you're getting the right good bacteria to help keep the microbiome in your gut balanced is by taking a daily probiotic supplement.

Some claim good probiotics need to be stored in the refrigerator because many probiotic bacteria are sensitive to heat and moisture, but this just isn't true. Quality probiotic supplements can be stable at room temperature. Align's unique strain is freeze-dried to keep it dormant until it reaches your gut without the need for refrigeration.

Align 24/7 Digestive Support*§ is backed by more than 20 years of probiotic research and has been the #1 probiotic recommended by Gastroenterologists for the past 13 years straight‡. It contains a unique probiotic strain, Bifidobacterium 35624™, which helps support digestive health and helps soothe occasional abdominal discomfort, gas, and bloating*.

Did you know 70% of your immune system is located within your gut? Knowing that the body's microbiota influences your immune system, it's important to maintain a healthy digestive system. Align Gut Health and Immunity Support, which contains the probiotic strain Bifidobacterium lactis BB-12®, helps fortify your immune system while naturally promoting digestive health*.

"People looking to prioritize their immune function while also maintaining their digestive balance can feel confident taking Align Gut Health and Immunity Support knowing all Align products contain expertly developed probiotics," said Kyle Sloan, P&G Senior Scientist, Digestive Wellness. "Doing something as simple as taking Align every day can be a small step toward supporting your health."

Join the Align Healthy Gut Team Up and learn what millions of Americans already know - how great a healthy gut can feel*! To join and learn more, visit www.AlignProbiotics.com or follow #MyAlignGutJourney.

Align Probiotics are a daily probiotic supplement that fortify your digestive system with healthy bacteria.

The digestive benefits in our Align 24/7*§ Digestive Support capsules and chewables come from a unique strain of bacteria only found in Align. In the 1990s, a group of gastroenterologists and microbiologists began researching probiotic strains, and they discovered Bifidobacterium 35624™. Developed with over 20 years of research, our probiotic naturally helps fortify your digestive system, and helps soothe occasional bloating, gas, and abdominal discomfort*.

Taking Align Probiotics can benefit you year-round. Some products have different strains that are designed to survive antibiotic use**. Others, like the gummies, have prebiotics to help nourish your good bacteria and probiotics to add more good bacteria to your gut,* or probiotics specifically designed to fortify the 70% of your immune system located in the gut,* like our Align Gut Health and Immunity Support.

Even medical experts prefer Align, as it is recommended over 2 times more often than any other probiotic brand by gastroenterologists.‡

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

§Fortifies your digestive system 24/7 with continued daily use.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

‡Among Gastroenterologists who recommended a brand of probiotic in a ProVoice 2008-2020 survey.

‡Among Doctors who recommended a brand of probiotic in ProVoice 2013-2020 surveys.

**This product is not intended to treat side effects of antibiotic use

