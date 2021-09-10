Gusto 54 Group Restaurants Choose XTM's Tipstoday™ Program

MIAMI and TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM"or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions for the hospitality and personal care industries throughout North America is pleased to announce that Azhar Kitchen the newest addition to the Gusto 54 family of restaurants, has chosen XTM's cashless Earned Gratuity Access solution for employee payouts.

Gusto 54 restaurants include: Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101, Gusto 501, Chubby's, Felix, Azhar, Kiin, PAI and Gusto Green.

With many restaurants facing staffing shortages, same day payouts are an incentive to re-attract employees to the food and hospitality industry.

"A great restaurant is comprised of many moving parts," said Janet Zuccarini, CEO and Owner of Gusto 54. "Everyone, from the chef and operators, to the front and back of the house play an essential role in creating the ultimate dining experience. This is why we make supporting our staff a priority and providing them fast access to their earned gratuities in a safe and convenient method is a way to demonstrate our commitment. Our relationship with XTM and leveraging the Tipstoday program supports our goal of operational excellence."

"We watch the Gusto 54 restaurants and iconic restaurateur Janet Zuccarini with reverence," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "You know that every Gusto 54 restaurant you walk into will deliver a culinary and experiential event that delights. This doesn't happen by accident and we are proud of the trust Gusto 54 places in XTM to deliver a cashless solution for their restaurants."

About Gusto 54 & Janet ZuccariniGusto 54 began in Toronto with the opening of Trattoria Nervosa in 1996. Owner and CEO Janet Zuccarini is in the business of creating restaurants with soul. Gusto 54 has been built with a respect for what has come before us and a passion to be new and relevant. To this day, we continue to bring people together to enjoy life. Janet Zuccarini is a judge for Food Network Canada's Top Chef Canada and splits her time between Toronto and Los Angeles. Gusto 54 restaurants include: Trattoria Nervosa, Gusto 101, Gusto 501, Chubby's, Felix, Azhar, Kiin, PAI and Gusto Green.

About XTMXTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our technology is used by Restaurants and Salons at no charge to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency and a bespoke user experience designed specifically for restaurateurs and personal care services.

XTM Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PAID" (CSE:PAID).

