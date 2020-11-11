GURU Organic Energy Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Carl Goyette, President and CEO, GURU Organic Energy (TSX: GURU), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock...

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Carl Goyette, President and CEO, GURU Organic Energy (TSX: GURU), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

GURU pioneered the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink. Through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, this dynamic, fast-growing beverage company has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. GURU is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry across Canada and the United States, an industry valued at more than US$15 billion with a growing appetite for organic, plant-based alternatives. For more information please visit www.guruenergy.com

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

