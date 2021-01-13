Guru Nanda Donates 6.5 Million Masks To Various Charities And Social Concerns Across The Country

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Nanda, a Buena Park-based manufacturer of premium farm-to-home aromatherapy and other health and wellness products, has donated more than 6.5 million masks to various charities and non-profits across the country. The masks will be used to help these organizations in their efforts to protect frontline workers, other staff and family, patients and the larger communities they support during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The company also donated a total of 163,128 sets of toothpastes and toothbrushes to the organizations.

Recipients of the donations include the San Antonio Hospital Foundation in Upland, CA; Localheartsfoundation.org; Oklahoma City-based Feedthechildren.org; Social Security Works Education Fund's Masks for America Project; MedVets, a veteran-designated non-profit and Carson, Ca.-based St. Philomena Catholic School.

"It is incumbent on all of us as individuals, corporations, and global citizens to do everything we can to help stop the spread of Covid-19" said Puneet Nanda, founder of Guru Nanda. "As a longtime Southern California manufacturing company, we at Guru Nanda have the wherewithal to

provide massive quantities of masks, and we are proud to work with so many esteemed charitable partners to deliver them to those that need them most."

